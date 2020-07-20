9265 Long Hollow Road

Amenities

Tucked away is this super cute lake cabin with fireplace, screened porch, right by the park. Enjoy the tranquility of the country while being close to Hwy 53 and easy access to GA400.

Owner pays sewer, water, trash, landscaping, lawn care, quarterly pest control.

Tenant pays electric and cable. Home is all electric.

Rental includes 2 parking spaces on concrete slab in front of garage, washer and dryer, all appliances.

Home has views of Lake Lanier. There is a boat dock which can be negotiated for tenants use if they desire to keep a boat.

Home is a short walk to Keith Bridge Park which has picnic areas, a beach, boat launch, and walking trails along the lake front.

Sorry, no pets.

Tenant can have 2 vehicles, no commercial vehicles without permission, no RVs

