Forsyth County, GA
9265 Long Hollow Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9265 Long Hollow Road

9265 Long Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

9265 Long Hollow Road, Forsyth County, GA 30506

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tucked away is this super cute lake cabin with fireplace, screened porch, right by the park. Enjoy the tranquility of the country while being close to Hwy 53 and easy access to GA400.
Owner pays sewer, water, trash, landscaping, lawn care, quarterly pest control. 
Tenant pays electric and cable.   Home is all electric.
Rental includes 2 parking spaces on concrete slab in front of garage, washer and dryer, all appliances.
Home has views of Lake Lanier.  There is a boat dock which can be negotiated for tenants use if they desire to keep a boat.
Home is a short walk to Keith Bridge Park which has picnic areas, a beach, boat launch, and walking trails along the lake front.
Sorry, no pets.
 Tenant can have 2 vehicles, no commercial vehicles without permission, no RVs
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

