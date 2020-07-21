All apartments in Forsyth County
8990 Vans Tavern Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

8990 Vans Tavern Road

8990 Vanns Tavern Road · No Longer Available
Location

8990 Vanns Tavern Road, Forsyth County, GA 30506

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
VANNS TAVERN~ NEW EAST FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL - Just a short stroll to Vanns Tavern park and boat ramp on Lake Lanier~! Within the new East Forsyth High School area and Chestatee Elementary school district. 3 bedroom and 3 full baths. Gigantic screen porch and beautiful hardwood floors. Great opportunity to be in upscale home with RV and boat parking too. Application fee is $45 per applicant, all adults must apply. Deposit is refundable and required. No pets are permitted at property and smoking is not allowed. The Landlord is offering 1/2 of the utilities and lawn care in rent. Owner shall retain basement apartment for their use during lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8990 Vans Tavern Road have any available units?
8990 Vans Tavern Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
Is 8990 Vans Tavern Road currently offering any rent specials?
8990 Vans Tavern Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8990 Vans Tavern Road pet-friendly?
No, 8990 Vans Tavern Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 8990 Vans Tavern Road offer parking?
Yes, 8990 Vans Tavern Road offers parking.
Does 8990 Vans Tavern Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8990 Vans Tavern Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8990 Vans Tavern Road have a pool?
No, 8990 Vans Tavern Road does not have a pool.
Does 8990 Vans Tavern Road have accessible units?
No, 8990 Vans Tavern Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8990 Vans Tavern Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8990 Vans Tavern Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8990 Vans Tavern Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8990 Vans Tavern Road does not have units with air conditioning.
