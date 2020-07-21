8990 Vans Tavern Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

VANNS TAVERN~ NEW EAST FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL - Just a short stroll to Vanns Tavern park and boat ramp on Lake Lanier~! Within the new East Forsyth High School area and Chestatee Elementary school district. 3 bedroom and 3 full baths. Gigantic screen porch and beautiful hardwood floors. Great opportunity to be in upscale home with RV and boat parking too. Application fee is $45 per applicant, all adults must apply. Deposit is refundable and required. No pets are permitted at property and smoking is not allowed. The Landlord is offering 1/2 of the utilities and lawn care in rent. Owner shall retain basement apartment for their use during lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5649363)