All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 8730 Sawgrass Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
8730 Sawgrass Way
Last updated April 27 2020 at 7:28 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8730 Sawgrass Way
8730 Sawgrass Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8730 Sawgrass Way, Forsyth County, GA 30097
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive home for rent! 5br/5.5 ba, total over 5500 sqft. Two master bedrooms and master bathrooms, perfect for In-law/Guest suit. 3 car garage, level back yard with nice view!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8730 Sawgrass Way have any available units?
8730 Sawgrass Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forsyth County, GA
.
What amenities does 8730 Sawgrass Way have?
Some of 8730 Sawgrass Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8730 Sawgrass Way currently offering any rent specials?
8730 Sawgrass Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8730 Sawgrass Way pet-friendly?
No, 8730 Sawgrass Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forsyth County
.
Does 8730 Sawgrass Way offer parking?
Yes, 8730 Sawgrass Way offers parking.
Does 8730 Sawgrass Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8730 Sawgrass Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8730 Sawgrass Way have a pool?
No, 8730 Sawgrass Way does not have a pool.
Does 8730 Sawgrass Way have accessible units?
No, 8730 Sawgrass Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8730 Sawgrass Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8730 Sawgrass Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8730 Sawgrass Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8730 Sawgrass Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
