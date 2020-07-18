850 Pressing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate, upgraded, large executive 2018 home very open floor plan.perfect for entertaining, Spacious open Kitchen has granite countertops and Island. Upgraded cherry cabinets. huge master bedroom suite with sitting area. and very luxurious master bath, dining room w/ wainscotting, bedroom with full bath on main level. Landscaping included in HOA fees.Move in Ready Kitchen with large island open to fireside family room, 2nd floor w 4bd/3ba & spacious loft, hardwoods across main, master w/private porch & huge closet! The house has a separate entertainment space in the second level and a nice office room in the main level. Upstairs loft area great for office/library.