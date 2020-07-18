All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

850 Pressing Drive

850 Pressing Dr · (770) 757-3694
Location

850 Pressing Dr, Forsyth County, GA 30004

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3532 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate, upgraded, large executive 2018 home very open floor plan.perfect for entertaining, Spacious open Kitchen has granite countertops and Island. Upgraded cherry cabinets. huge master bedroom suite with sitting area. and very luxurious master bath, dining room w/ wainscotting, bedroom with full bath on main level. Landscaping included in HOA fees.Move in Ready Kitchen with large island open to fireside family room, 2nd floor w 4bd/3ba & spacious loft, hardwoods across main, master w/private porch & huge closet! The house has a separate entertainment space in the second level and a nice office room in the main level. Upstairs loft area great for office/library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Pressing Drive have any available units?
850 Pressing Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 850 Pressing Drive have?
Some of 850 Pressing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Pressing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
850 Pressing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Pressing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 850 Pressing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 850 Pressing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 850 Pressing Drive offers parking.
Does 850 Pressing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Pressing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Pressing Drive have a pool?
No, 850 Pressing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 850 Pressing Drive have accessible units?
No, 850 Pressing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Pressing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Pressing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 Pressing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 Pressing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
