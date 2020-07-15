8090 Willoughby Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Gorgeous 3 Beds 3.5 Bath Town House in Alpharetta Location! Gated Swim/Tennis Community Near Avalon, GA 400. Open Floor Plan. Hardwoods on Main, Kitchen w Granite Counter, Tiled Back Splash, Island & Stainless Steel Appliances. Sep. Formal Dining. Spacious Family Rm w Built-in Bookcase & Fireplace, Sun Rm. Master Suite w Dbl Vanities, Tiled Floor Sep. Shower & Tub. Second Bedrm w Full Bath. Laundry Rm Upstairs. In-law Suite in Lower Level w Full Bath (can be as Office/ Exercise Rm). New Painting! New Carpet! Lawn Care are Included. NO Pet. Move-in Ready! Fast Response.