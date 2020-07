735 Brannon Oaks Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6697939 to view more pictures of this property. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LARGE ROOMS. VAULTED GREAT RM W/ FPLC. LARGE KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. BRIGHT SUNROOM, MASTER ON MAIN, DETACHED 2-CAR GARAGE W/ EXTRA STORAGE PLUS 2-CAR ATTACHED, SEPARATE ENTRANCE TO SECOND GARAGE PLUS PARKING PAD FOR BOAT OR RV. MINUTES TO GA 400, AVENUE- GREAT SHOPPING. PETS CONSIDERED ON INDIVIDUAL BASIS W/ ADD'L DEPOSIT.