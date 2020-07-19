All apartments in Forsyth County
6765 Dahlonega Highway

6765 Dahlonega Highway · No Longer Available
Location

6765 Dahlonega Highway, Forsyth County, GA 30028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch home located in North Forsyth, near Bannister road. Spacious bedrooms, covered porch, level lot, private drive. NO pets, NO smoking, subject to credit and background check. 6 month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6765 Dahlonega Highway have any available units?
6765 Dahlonega Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 6765 Dahlonega Highway have?
Some of 6765 Dahlonega Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6765 Dahlonega Highway currently offering any rent specials?
6765 Dahlonega Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6765 Dahlonega Highway pet-friendly?
No, 6765 Dahlonega Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 6765 Dahlonega Highway offer parking?
Yes, 6765 Dahlonega Highway offers parking.
Does 6765 Dahlonega Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6765 Dahlonega Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6765 Dahlonega Highway have a pool?
No, 6765 Dahlonega Highway does not have a pool.
Does 6765 Dahlonega Highway have accessible units?
No, 6765 Dahlonega Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 6765 Dahlonega Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6765 Dahlonega Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 6765 Dahlonega Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 6765 Dahlonega Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
