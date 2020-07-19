Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch home located in North Forsyth, near Bannister road. Spacious bedrooms, covered porch, level lot, private drive. NO pets, NO smoking, subject to credit and background check. 6 month lease preferred.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6765 Dahlonega Highway have any available units?
6765 Dahlonega Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 6765 Dahlonega Highway have?
Some of 6765 Dahlonega Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6765 Dahlonega Highway currently offering any rent specials?
6765 Dahlonega Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.