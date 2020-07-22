All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 6305 Elmshorn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
6305 Elmshorn Way
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

6305 Elmshorn Way

6305 Elmshorn Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6305 Elmshorn Way, Forsyth County, GA 30004

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful townhome community in South Forsyth minutes from GA 400 and exit 12. The main floor with open concept and view of Kitchen and spacious breakfast or eat in dining area, and the family room perfect for entertainment with cozy fireplace. Upstairs has an oversized master suite with soaring vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet and luxurious master bath, two addition spacious bedrooms and hall bath. Great private backyard for entertaining space and a place to grill. Must show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 Elmshorn Way have any available units?
6305 Elmshorn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 6305 Elmshorn Way have?
Some of 6305 Elmshorn Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 Elmshorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Elmshorn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Elmshorn Way pet-friendly?
No, 6305 Elmshorn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 6305 Elmshorn Way offer parking?
Yes, 6305 Elmshorn Way offers parking.
Does 6305 Elmshorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Elmshorn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Elmshorn Way have a pool?
No, 6305 Elmshorn Way does not have a pool.
Does 6305 Elmshorn Way have accessible units?
No, 6305 Elmshorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Elmshorn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6305 Elmshorn Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6305 Elmshorn Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6305 Elmshorn Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University