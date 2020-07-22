6305 Elmshorn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful townhome community in South Forsyth minutes from GA 400 and exit 12. The main floor with open concept and view of Kitchen and spacious breakfast or eat in dining area, and the family room perfect for entertainment with cozy fireplace. Upstairs has an oversized master suite with soaring vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet and luxurious master bath, two addition spacious bedrooms and hall bath. Great private backyard for entertaining space and a place to grill. Must show!