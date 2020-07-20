All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 6260 Elmshorn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
6260 Elmshorn Way
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

6260 Elmshorn Way

6260 Elmshorn Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6260 Elmshorn Way, Forsyth County, GA 30004

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Three bedrooms, two and a half baths almost new townhome. Nice community includes Clubhouse, swimming pool, playground and close to shopping. Great schools! Small pets negotiable (NO CATS) with $350 non refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6260 Elmshorn Way have any available units?
6260 Elmshorn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 6260 Elmshorn Way have?
Some of 6260 Elmshorn Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6260 Elmshorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
6260 Elmshorn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6260 Elmshorn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6260 Elmshorn Way is pet friendly.
Does 6260 Elmshorn Way offer parking?
Yes, 6260 Elmshorn Way offers parking.
Does 6260 Elmshorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6260 Elmshorn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6260 Elmshorn Way have a pool?
Yes, 6260 Elmshorn Way has a pool.
Does 6260 Elmshorn Way have accessible units?
No, 6260 Elmshorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6260 Elmshorn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6260 Elmshorn Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6260 Elmshorn Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6260 Elmshorn Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University