Three bedrooms, two and a half baths almost new townhome. Nice community includes Clubhouse, swimming pool, playground and close to shopping. Great schools! Small pets negotiable (NO CATS) with $350 non refundable pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6260 Elmshorn Way have any available units?
6260 Elmshorn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 6260 Elmshorn Way have?
Some of 6260 Elmshorn Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6260 Elmshorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
6260 Elmshorn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6260 Elmshorn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6260 Elmshorn Way is pet friendly.
Does 6260 Elmshorn Way offer parking?
Yes, 6260 Elmshorn Way offers parking.
Does 6260 Elmshorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6260 Elmshorn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6260 Elmshorn Way have a pool?
Yes, 6260 Elmshorn Way has a pool.
Does 6260 Elmshorn Way have accessible units?
No, 6260 Elmshorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6260 Elmshorn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6260 Elmshorn Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6260 Elmshorn Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6260 Elmshorn Way does not have units with air conditioning.