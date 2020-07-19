All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 6140 Mountain Top Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
6140 Mountain Top Plaza
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6140 Mountain Top Plaza

6140 Mountain Top Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6140 Mountain Top Place, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Here it is... This property is located off of GA 400 in North Forsyth County. It has been totally updated with new paint, carpet and wood floors. The home is very cozy with three bedrooms and two baths, all on one level. The master bedroom is on the opposite side of the other two bedrooms with the kitchen and family room in the middle. The landscaping is included in the rent. Why live in an apartment or townhouse when you can live her with space and privacy. Make sure you take a drive out or mapquest to make sure you are familiar with the area. Then give me a call at 404-609-0680.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6140 Mountain Top Plaza have any available units?
6140 Mountain Top Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
Is 6140 Mountain Top Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
6140 Mountain Top Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6140 Mountain Top Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 6140 Mountain Top Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 6140 Mountain Top Plaza offer parking?
No, 6140 Mountain Top Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 6140 Mountain Top Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6140 Mountain Top Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6140 Mountain Top Plaza have a pool?
No, 6140 Mountain Top Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 6140 Mountain Top Plaza have accessible units?
No, 6140 Mountain Top Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 6140 Mountain Top Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 6140 Mountain Top Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6140 Mountain Top Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 6140 Mountain Top Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University