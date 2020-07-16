All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 5830 Somersby Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
5830 Somersby Circle
Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:20 AM

5830 Somersby Circle

5830 Somersby Circle · (678) 455-3048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5830 Somersby Circle, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3706 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tenant moving out on May 31, cant see/show until May 31. 5 bedroom includes bedroom on the main level which is ideal for office, living, or sitting room. Hardwoods throughout 1st floor, carpet 2nd. kitchen with island, stone counters, double oven and new refrigerator opens to huge family/ great room. mud room/laundry room with new washer, dryer from 2 car garage. Huge master with sitting area, large shower. 2nd floor has small loft area. Basement very large unfinished, wrapped and with painted floors. great for storage, games or other Small pets may be OK, with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 Somersby Circle have any available units?
5830 Somersby Circle has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5830 Somersby Circle have?
Some of 5830 Somersby Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5830 Somersby Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5830 Somersby Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 Somersby Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5830 Somersby Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5830 Somersby Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5830 Somersby Circle offers parking.
Does 5830 Somersby Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5830 Somersby Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 Somersby Circle have a pool?
No, 5830 Somersby Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5830 Somersby Circle have accessible units?
No, 5830 Somersby Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 Somersby Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5830 Somersby Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5830 Somersby Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5830 Somersby Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5830 Somersby Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity