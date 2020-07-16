5830 Somersby Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Tenant moving out on May 31, cant see/show until May 31. 5 bedroom includes bedroom on the main level which is ideal for office, living, or sitting room. Hardwoods throughout 1st floor, carpet 2nd. kitchen with island, stone counters, double oven and new refrigerator opens to huge family/ great room. mud room/laundry room with new washer, dryer from 2 car garage. Huge master with sitting area, large shower. 2nd floor has small loft area. Basement very large unfinished, wrapped and with painted floors. great for storage, games or other Small pets may be OK, with deposit.