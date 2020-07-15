5595 Mirror Lake Dr

Amenities
Gorgeous home in Cumming! - Beautiful and brand new house in Forsyth! Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 baths with a guest bedroom and full bath on the main floor. You will fall in love with the dramatic 2 story family room. Kitchen includes 42" cabinets, walk in pantry, granite countertops, upgraded gas appliances with a cooktop range, and double ovens. Owner suite and secondary suite has roomy walk in closets. Master bathroom includes upgraded frameless shower and tile flooring. Swim Pool & play area for kids, Close to Shopping, Hwy 400, Northside Hosp, & 400 Outlet Mall. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.
(RLNE5886595)