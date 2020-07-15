All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5595 Mirror Lake Dr

5595 Mirror Lake Dr · (678) 929-4345
Location

5595 Mirror Lake Dr, Forsyth County, GA 30028

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5595 Mirror Lake Dr · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3072 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
Gorgeous home in Cumming! - Beautiful and brand new house in Forsyth! Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 baths with a guest bedroom and full bath on the main floor. You will fall in love with the dramatic 2 story family room. Kitchen includes 42" cabinets, walk in pantry, granite countertops, upgraded gas appliances with a cooktop range, and double ovens. Owner suite and secondary suite has roomy walk in closets. Master bathroom includes upgraded frameless shower and tile flooring. Swim Pool & play area for kids, Close to Shopping, Hwy 400, Northside Hosp, & 400 Outlet Mall. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5886595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5595 Mirror Lake Dr have any available units?
5595 Mirror Lake Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5595 Mirror Lake Dr have?
Some of 5595 Mirror Lake Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5595 Mirror Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5595 Mirror Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5595 Mirror Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5595 Mirror Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5595 Mirror Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 5595 Mirror Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5595 Mirror Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5595 Mirror Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5595 Mirror Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5595 Mirror Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 5595 Mirror Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 5595 Mirror Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5595 Mirror Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5595 Mirror Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5595 Mirror Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5595 Mirror Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
