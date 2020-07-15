5595 Mirror Lake Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

Gorgeous home in Cumming! - Beautiful and brand new house in Forsyth! Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 baths with a guest bedroom and full bath on the main floor. You will fall in love with the dramatic 2 story family room. Kitchen includes 42" cabinets, walk in pantry, granite countertops, upgraded gas appliances with a cooktop range, and double ovens. Owner suite and secondary suite has roomy walk in closets. Master bathroom includes upgraded frameless shower and tile flooring. Swim Pool & play area for kids, Close to Shopping, Hwy 400, Northside Hosp, & 400 Outlet Mall. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5886595)