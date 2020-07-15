5490 Vista Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Award winning Forsyth Schools! New roof, new exterior paint. Kitchen features granite counters and modern backsplash. This property was

the model house of the subdivision with two story great room with an upgraded stacked stone fireplace and stunning wall of windows.

Large owners suite with trey ceiling, double vanities, tile shower & separate garden tub large bath and closet, level lot, two car garage,

gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinet/counter top space, granite counter tops & travertine, backsplash, tile flooring in full bathrooms.