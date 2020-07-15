All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated June 20 2020 at 3:07 PM

5490 Vista Brook Drive

5490 Vista Brook Drive · (678) 308-8870
Location

5490 Vista Brook Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3096 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Award winning Forsyth Schools! New roof, new exterior paint. Kitchen features granite counters and modern backsplash. This property was
the model house of the subdivision with two story great room with an upgraded stacked stone fireplace and stunning wall of windows.
Large owners suite with trey ceiling, double vanities, tile shower & separate garden tub large bath and closet, level lot, two car garage,
gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinet/counter top space, granite counter tops & travertine, backsplash, tile flooring in full bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5490 Vista Brook Drive have any available units?
5490 Vista Brook Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5490 Vista Brook Drive have?
Some of 5490 Vista Brook Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5490 Vista Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5490 Vista Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5490 Vista Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5490 Vista Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5490 Vista Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5490 Vista Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 5490 Vista Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5490 Vista Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5490 Vista Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 5490 Vista Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5490 Vista Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5490 Vista Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5490 Vista Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5490 Vista Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5490 Vista Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5490 Vista Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
