Forsyth County, GA
5365 Plymouth Place
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:24 AM

5365 Plymouth Place

5365 Plymouth Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5365 Plymouth Pl, Forsyth County, GA 30005

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 5 BR, 4 Bath home in Faircroft swim-tennis community. Gorgeous home. Master on main, kitchen with an oversized island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Completely renovated. New Hardwoods and 10 foot ceilings on main with a great open floorplan. Upstairs has three large bedrooms each with Full bath. Guest bedroom / office on main. Hardwood floors, granite counters. New Paint Interior & Exterior, New Carpet. Great location, minutes to Park, shopping and restaurants. Owner is a realtor in GA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5365 Plymouth Place have any available units?
5365 Plymouth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 5365 Plymouth Place have?
Some of 5365 Plymouth Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5365 Plymouth Place currently offering any rent specials?
5365 Plymouth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5365 Plymouth Place pet-friendly?
No, 5365 Plymouth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5365 Plymouth Place offer parking?
Yes, 5365 Plymouth Place offers parking.
Does 5365 Plymouth Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5365 Plymouth Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5365 Plymouth Place have a pool?
Yes, 5365 Plymouth Place has a pool.
Does 5365 Plymouth Place have accessible units?
No, 5365 Plymouth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5365 Plymouth Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5365 Plymouth Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5365 Plymouth Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5365 Plymouth Place does not have units with air conditioning.
