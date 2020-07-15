5365 Plymouth Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious 5 BR, 4 Bath home in Faircroft swim-tennis community. Gorgeous home. Master on main, kitchen with an oversized island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Completely renovated. New Hardwoods and 10 foot ceilings on main with a great open floorplan. Upstairs has three large bedrooms each with Full bath. Guest bedroom / office on main. Hardwood floors, granite counters. New Paint Interior & Exterior, New Carpet. Great location, minutes to Park, shopping and restaurants. Owner is a realtor in GA.