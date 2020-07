Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Ready Ranch Home perfect for any family! Large Kitchen/Breakfast area that leads out to a covered screened in patio! New Roof! New Appilances! Family room features vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Large level yard ready for the kids to play in! Close to shopping and 400. Great school district!