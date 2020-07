Amenities

Almost New, Fenced Yard, Pets Welcome, Washer Dryer Provided, cul de sac Cul de sac home barely lives in close to Hwy 400 with Fenced yard, Study and Formal Dining room. House has 4 good size bedrooms with large walk-in closets, granite Countertops and also a Loft open space for desk or play area. The landlord is providing Washer and Dryer and Stainless Steel appliances . Pets welcome with pet fee. Hardwoods on main level.