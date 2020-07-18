442 Windstone Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Good Credit is a must! One small pet deposit of $350 is non-refundable. 1 month deposit and 2 months rent (non-refundable) in advance. No cats. No smoking. Tenant to pay all utilities. HOA fees are included in the rent. Beautiful townhouse located in the Weathertone subdivision. Located near shopping, dining, and minutes away from 400. This townhouse has a host of after market upgrades including: new laminate flooring on the first and second floors, new blinds on all windows, updated light fixtures, new ceiling fans (3 out of 4 replaced), new hot water heater, updated fireplace, smart thermostats, smart front door locks, Ring doorbell, and updated interior and exterior hardware on the front door.



The exterior has a welcoming covered front porch. There is also a flat back patio just steps away from a playground. The kitchen has clear lines of sight to both the dining area and living room. Master bedroom provides plenty of space and has updated laminate flooring. Master bathroom has separate shower, soaking tub, and access to walk-in closet. HOA includes trash, termites, and ground maintenance. Complex includes playground, pool, and retention pond. This is a great move-in ready home and won't last long. Schedule your showing today!