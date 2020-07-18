All apartments in Forsyth County
Forsyth County, GA
442 Windstone Trail
442 Windstone Trail

442 Windstone Trail · No Longer Available
Location

442 Windstone Trail, Forsyth County, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Good Credit is a must! One small pet deposit of $350 is non-refundable. 1 month deposit and 2 months rent (non-refundable) in advance. No cats. No smoking. Tenant to pay all utilities. HOA fees are included in the rent. Beautiful townhouse located in the Weathertone subdivision. Located near shopping, dining, and minutes away from 400. This townhouse has a host of after market upgrades including: new laminate flooring on the first and second floors, new blinds on all windows, updated light fixtures, new ceiling fans (3 out of 4 replaced), new hot water heater, updated fireplace, smart thermostats, smart front door locks, Ring doorbell, and updated interior and exterior hardware on the front door.

The exterior has a welcoming covered front porch. There is also a flat back patio just steps away from a playground. The kitchen has clear lines of sight to both the dining area and living room. Master bedroom provides plenty of space and has updated laminate flooring. Master bathroom has separate shower, soaking tub, and access to walk-in closet. HOA includes trash, termites, and ground maintenance. Complex includes playground, pool, and retention pond. This is a great move-in ready home and won't last long. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Windstone Trail have any available units?
442 Windstone Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 442 Windstone Trail have?
Some of 442 Windstone Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Windstone Trail currently offering any rent specials?
442 Windstone Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Windstone Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 Windstone Trail is pet friendly.
Does 442 Windstone Trail offer parking?
Yes, 442 Windstone Trail offers parking.
Does 442 Windstone Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 442 Windstone Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Windstone Trail have a pool?
Yes, 442 Windstone Trail has a pool.
Does 442 Windstone Trail have accessible units?
No, 442 Windstone Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Windstone Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 Windstone Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 442 Windstone Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 Windstone Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
