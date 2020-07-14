All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

4340 Altona Pl

4340 Altona Pl · (818) 632-0072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4340 Altona Pl, Forsyth County, GA 30028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4340 Altona Pl · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4340 Altona Pl Available 08/01/20 Award Winning Forsyth County Schools~ 4 Bedroom 3 Full Baths & Half Bath - Built in 2019~ Don't Miss this Awesome Opportunity! Award winning Forsyth County Schools, short walk to Coal Mtn Park, 1 min to 400, 5 min to Sawnee Mtn, 7 min to N.GA Outlets, 10 min to Lake Lanier. This 4BD, 3.5BA Miller floor plan will amaze you! Gourmet Kitchen features Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel appliances. Great room w/ brick hearth fireplace. Cozy master suite w/ walk in closet. Double sinks, separate shower & a garden tub. Very spacious secondary bedrooms. You will love this house. Call Rima for viewing instructions at 404-993-7129. Each occupant over 18 must apply $75 app fee, income 3 times the rent, good rental history a must! Apply at www.arbrental.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Altona Pl have any available units?
4340 Altona Pl has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4340 Altona Pl have?
Some of 4340 Altona Pl's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 Altona Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Altona Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Altona Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4340 Altona Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 4340 Altona Pl offer parking?
No, 4340 Altona Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4340 Altona Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 Altona Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Altona Pl have a pool?
No, 4340 Altona Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4340 Altona Pl have accessible units?
No, 4340 Altona Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Altona Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4340 Altona Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4340 Altona Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4340 Altona Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
