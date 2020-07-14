Amenities

4340 Altona Pl Available 08/01/20 Award Winning Forsyth County Schools~ 4 Bedroom 3 Full Baths & Half Bath - Built in 2019~ Don't Miss this Awesome Opportunity! Award winning Forsyth County Schools, short walk to Coal Mtn Park, 1 min to 400, 5 min to Sawnee Mtn, 7 min to N.GA Outlets, 10 min to Lake Lanier. This 4BD, 3.5BA Miller floor plan will amaze you! Gourmet Kitchen features Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel appliances. Great room w/ brick hearth fireplace. Cozy master suite w/ walk in closet. Double sinks, separate shower & a garden tub. Very spacious secondary bedrooms. You will love this house. Call Rima for viewing instructions at 404-993-7129. Each occupant over 18 must apply $75 app fee, income 3 times the rent, good rental history a must! Apply at www.arbrental.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5453234)