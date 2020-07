Amenities

What a Great Location! Residential living in the amazing Johns Creek area just steps from shopping/restaurant/entertainment. This home is near excellent schools and offers easy access to GA 400. Floorplan features an open Kitchen/Dining Rm/2-Story Family Rm for entertaining. All appliances included in the monthly rent. Upper level features spacious master suite, 2 additional bedrooms, laundry room and a loft area. Full, unfinished basement can be used for personal storage. Check out the large rear deck for your personal enjoyment!