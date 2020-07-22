4008 Delfaire Trace

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry

Open floor plan with master on main!



Don't miss a chance to see this beautifully landscaped stunner with open floor plan! This home has the master on the main with a great view of the custom pond with waterfall feature (as seen in the photo, screens currently covering pond to keep leaves from clogging the pump). There is also an additional bedroom and laundry room on the main as well. This house has three full bathrooms, fireplace, large loft bonus space upstairs, lots of storage including a custom attic space, and multiple walk in closets. All bedrooms have direct entrance from room to full bathrooms. Landscaping is included (mowing, blowing, fertilizing, and front hedge trimming) so the whole neighborhood looks impeccable. Clubhouse is also available for use at no extra charge. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish 404-400-6197 to see this lovely home.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.