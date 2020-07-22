All apartments in Forsyth County
Forsyth County, GA
4008 Delfaire Trace
4008 Delfaire Trace

4008 Delfaire Trace · No Longer Available
Location

4008 Delfaire Trace, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Open floor plan with master on main!

Don't miss a chance to see this beautifully landscaped stunner with open floor plan! This home has the master on the main with a great view of the custom pond with waterfall feature (as seen in the photo, screens currently covering pond to keep leaves from clogging the pump). There is also an additional bedroom and laundry room on the main as well. This house has three full bathrooms, fireplace, large loft bonus space upstairs, lots of storage including a custom attic space, and multiple walk in closets. All bedrooms have direct entrance from room to full bathrooms. Landscaping is included (mowing, blowing, fertilizing, and front hedge trimming) so the whole neighborhood looks impeccable. Clubhouse is also available for use at no extra charge. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish 404-400-6197 to see this lovely home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Delfaire Trace have any available units?
4008 Delfaire Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 4008 Delfaire Trace have?
Some of 4008 Delfaire Trace's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 Delfaire Trace currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Delfaire Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Delfaire Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4008 Delfaire Trace is pet friendly.
Does 4008 Delfaire Trace offer parking?
No, 4008 Delfaire Trace does not offer parking.
Does 4008 Delfaire Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Delfaire Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Delfaire Trace have a pool?
No, 4008 Delfaire Trace does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Delfaire Trace have accessible units?
No, 4008 Delfaire Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Delfaire Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4008 Delfaire Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4008 Delfaire Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4008 Delfaire Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
