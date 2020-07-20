3855 Rilandite Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom And 3 Full Bath Home w/ Inviting Front Porch on a Cul-De-Sac. Kitchen With Granite Counters,Stained Cabinets,Tile Backsplash, Adjoining Family Room W/Views of the Backyard.Guest Bedroom With Full Bath On Main Level.spacious Bedrooms On Second Level With Walking Closets and Loft. Additional features include 3rd car garage, huge drive way. Incredible Forsyth County School District! World class Amenities Include Lighted Tennis Courts,Junior Olympic Sized Pool,Club House,Playground and so on."Newly painted interiors and New carpet" Move-in Ready!