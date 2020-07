Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Fantastic opprotunity to live in active swim/tennis community with AWARD winning SCHOOLS!! Two story foyer! Hardwoods on main. NEW KITCHEN!! Granite, stainless steel appliances and island overlooking family room with fireplace. Enjoy the sun room overlooking the fenced in private back yard. Oversized master and three secondary bedrooms upstairs! Close to the best shopping and 400.