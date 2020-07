Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room sauna

Meticulously maintained home in a sought after area with finished basement in a great school district. Minutes from the elementary school, restaurants, and shopping. Gleaming Hardwood floors on the main level. Two story family room, spacious kitchen, large master suite and master bath. Entertain your guests in the home theater, bar, and Steam sauna located in the basement. A must see property. You will fall in love with it.