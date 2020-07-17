All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

2885 Maple Park Place

2885 Maple Park Place · (770) 314-8421
Location

2885 Maple Park Place, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$1,560

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1648 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2015 townhouse in Lanier Walk, 3 br/2.5 ba, Open Floor Plan , Kitchen View to Family Room , Granite Counter Tops , Stainless Steel Appliances, Harwood Floors on Main , Close to Northside Hospital-Forsyth & Hwy 400. Conveniently located near GA 400 exit 14, Marketplace Boulevard, as well as an abundance of other shopping (Sam's Club, Costco, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, TJ Max, etc.) and dining choices - all great places to go with family, friends and neighbors. Nice golf range near the back yard. Owner pays for trash and HOA fees, Unfurnished , Must See !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2885 Maple Park Place have any available units?
2885 Maple Park Place has a unit available for $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2885 Maple Park Place have?
Some of 2885 Maple Park Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2885 Maple Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
2885 Maple Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2885 Maple Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 2885 Maple Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 2885 Maple Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 2885 Maple Park Place offers parking.
Does 2885 Maple Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2885 Maple Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2885 Maple Park Place have a pool?
No, 2885 Maple Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 2885 Maple Park Place have accessible units?
No, 2885 Maple Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2885 Maple Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2885 Maple Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2885 Maple Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2885 Maple Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
