2885 Maple Park Place

2015 townhouse in Lanier Walk, 3 br/2.5 ba, Open Floor Plan , Kitchen View to Family Room , Granite Counter Tops , Stainless Steel Appliances, Harwood Floors on Main , Close to Northside Hospital-Forsyth & Hwy 400. Conveniently located near GA 400 exit 14, Marketplace Boulevard, as well as an abundance of other shopping (Sam's Club, Costco, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, TJ Max, etc.) and dining choices - all great places to go with family, friends and neighbors. Nice golf range near the back yard. Owner pays for trash and HOA fees, Unfurnished , Must See !