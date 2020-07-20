Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

Im looking for someone who would take over my lease in June (till November).Its a furnished spacious studio (639 sqr.ft.) which is located in Buckhead. Month price + utilities.



The building has an amazing rooftop with gym, pool, dogs area, barbecue zones, and different outdoor games.

The Lindbergh MARTA Station is steps away, connecting you to many destinations along with easy access to GA-400 and I-85. Kroger, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, Waffle House are in walking distance.



Feel free to text me and ask questions.