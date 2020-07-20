All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated June 30 2019 at 8:50 AM

2591

2591 Atlanta Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2591 Atlanta Highway, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
pool
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Im looking for someone who would take over my lease in June (till November).Its a furnished spacious studio (639 sqr.ft.) which is located in Buckhead. Month price + utilities.

The building has an amazing rooftop with gym, pool, dogs area, barbecue zones, and different outdoor games.
The Lindbergh MARTA Station is steps away, connecting you to many destinations along with easy access to GA-400 and I-85. Kroger, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks, Waffle House are in walking distance.

Feel free to text me and ask questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2591 have any available units?
2591 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 2591 have?
Some of 2591's amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2591 currently offering any rent specials?
2591 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2591 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2591 is pet friendly.
Does 2591 offer parking?
No, 2591 does not offer parking.
Does 2591 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2591 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2591 have a pool?
Yes, 2591 has a pool.
Does 2591 have accessible units?
No, 2591 does not have accessible units.
Does 2591 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2591 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2591 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2591 does not have units with air conditioning.
