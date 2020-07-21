All apartments in Forsyth County
1825 Skyline Drive
1825 Skyline Drive

1825 Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
1825 Skyline Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30041

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
courtyard
parking
garage
Spotless and impeccably well maintained 5BR/4BA On Full Finished Basement&drive under garage w/In Law Suite! Open Floor Plan w/
High Ceilings&Skylight in Living Area. Kitchen has Gorgeous Stained Cabinets, Solid Surface Counter tops&Pantry Open to Family Room!
Breakfast Area w/Wooded View, Beautiful Ceramic Tile&Ceiling Fans in Every Room. Home has beautifully landscaped backyard w/Shed
&Burning Pit. Courtyard Area in Front, 3 Car Side Entry Garage. Only a 10 minute Walk to Lake Lanier and Within a Mile of Hwy 400!
Home is Very Serene and Tranquil Setting!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 1825 Skyline Drive have any available units?
1825 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 1825 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 1825 Skyline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 1825 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Skyline Drive offers parking.
Does 1825 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 Skyline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 1825 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 1825 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 Skyline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
