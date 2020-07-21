1825 Skyline Drive

Amenities
Spotless and impeccably well maintained 5BR/4BA On Full Finished Basement&drive under garage w/In Law Suite! Open Floor Plan w/
High Ceilings&Skylight in Living Area. Kitchen has Gorgeous Stained Cabinets, Solid Surface Counter tops&Pantry Open to Family Room!
Breakfast Area w/Wooded View, Beautiful Ceramic Tile&Ceiling Fans in Every Room. Home has beautifully landscaped backyard w/Shed
&Burning Pit. Courtyard Area in Front, 3 Car Side Entry Garage. Only a 10 minute Walk to Lake Lanier and Within a Mile of Hwy 400!
Home is Very Serene and Tranquil Setting!