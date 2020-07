Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center parking playground pool garage tennis court

Sought After Alpharetta Location! Very spaciouus townhome features hardwood flooring on main, kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Huge loft area, perfect for office or playroom. Oversized Master Bedroom, Spacious secondary rooms, 2 Car Garage, Nice patio for entertaining and level fenced in backyard. HOA maintains front lawn. Swim/Tennis/Playground in Community. Minutes to GA 400 and HALCYON and AVALON (Shopping and Business Center)