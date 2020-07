Amenities

Charming, private 3 bedroom, 3 bath property in Orchard Of Brannon Oak Farm. Main level has 2 bedrooms and two baths with sunroom, living room. separate dining, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops. There is a separate large loft bedroom on the second level above the garage with full bath. This is an active community with clubhouse exercise facility and engaging social activities. ** NOTE: This is a 55+ community where one or more tenants muct be 55+ **