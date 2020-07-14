All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

1265 Spring Oak Way

1265 Spring Oak Way · No Longer Available
Location

1265 Spring Oak Way, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Come see this peaceful Grove Park home that sits high on a beautiful, wooded 1.68 acre lot. Wrap-around front porch with balconies at kitchen and master bedroom level. Enter foyer to separate dining and living room to continue into a 2-story family room with full wall windows to view spectacular wooded landscape and fireplace to enjoy through winter months. Kitchen includes breakfast nook, refrigerator, double sink, stove/oven, built-in microwave and plenty of cabinet space for storage. Upstairs hallway overlooks foyer and family room. Bedroom and full bath on main. Three bedrooms, 2-full baths and laundry room upstairs. Large master bedroom and master bath with separate vanities, whirlpool garden tub and separate shower. Basement is unfinished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Spring Oak Way have any available units?
1265 Spring Oak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 1265 Spring Oak Way have?
Some of 1265 Spring Oak Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 Spring Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Spring Oak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Spring Oak Way pet-friendly?
No, 1265 Spring Oak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 1265 Spring Oak Way offer parking?
Yes, 1265 Spring Oak Way offers parking.
Does 1265 Spring Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1265 Spring Oak Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Spring Oak Way have a pool?
Yes, 1265 Spring Oak Way has a pool.
Does 1265 Spring Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 1265 Spring Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Spring Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Spring Oak Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1265 Spring Oak Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1265 Spring Oak Way does not have units with air conditioning.
