1265 Spring Oak Way

Come see this peaceful Grove Park home that sits high on a beautiful, wooded 1.68 acre lot. Wrap-around front porch with balconies at kitchen and master bedroom level. Enter foyer to separate dining and living room to continue into a 2-story family room with full wall windows to view spectacular wooded landscape and fireplace to enjoy through winter months. Kitchen includes breakfast nook, refrigerator, double sink, stove/oven, built-in microwave and plenty of cabinet space for storage. Upstairs hallway overlooks foyer and family room. Bedroom and full bath on main. Three bedrooms, 2-full baths and laundry room upstairs. Large master bedroom and master bath with separate vanities, whirlpool garden tub and separate shower. Basement is unfinished.