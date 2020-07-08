306 Lafayette Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 3 2.5 in The Villages of Lafayette Park. This End Unit Has a Brick Front, Open Foyer with Hardwood Flooring, Bench Seat, Powder Room and Coat Closet, Spacious Family Room with Fireplace and New Carpet Downstairs. Plantation Shutters on the Main Level, Large Dining Room with Hardwood Flooring, Opens to Bright Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Solid Surface Counters, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Abundant Cabinetry, Laundry Room with Cabinetry, Oversized Bedrooms Upstairs, Freshly Painted Interior, Covered Patio Area, 2 Car*Garage, Swim/Park/Playground/Pavilion/Sidewalk Community in the Heart of Fayetteville. You can walk to Shopping/Restaurants/School/Downtown and more!