306 Lafayette Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

306 Lafayette Ave

306 Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

306 Lafayette Avenue, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 2.5 in The Villages of Lafayette Park. This End Unit Has a Brick Front, Open Foyer with Hardwood Flooring, Bench Seat, Powder Room and Coat Closet, Spacious Family Room with Fireplace and New Carpet Downstairs. Plantation Shutters on the Main Level, Large Dining Room with Hardwood Flooring, Opens to Bright Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Solid Surface Counters, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Abundant Cabinetry, Laundry Room with Cabinetry, Oversized Bedrooms Upstairs, Freshly Painted Interior, Covered Patio Area, 2 Car*Garage, Swim/Park/Playground/Pavilion/Sidewalk Community in the Heart of Fayetteville. You can walk to Shopping/Restaurants/School/Downtown and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Lafayette Ave have any available units?
306 Lafayette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 306 Lafayette Ave have?
Some of 306 Lafayette Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Lafayette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
306 Lafayette Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Lafayette Ave pet-friendly?
No, 306 Lafayette Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 306 Lafayette Ave offer parking?
Yes, 306 Lafayette Ave offers parking.
Does 306 Lafayette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Lafayette Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Lafayette Ave have a pool?
Yes, 306 Lafayette Ave has a pool.
Does 306 Lafayette Ave have accessible units?
No, 306 Lafayette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Lafayette Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Lafayette Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Lafayette Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 Lafayette Ave has units with air conditioning.

