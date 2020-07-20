Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
235 Saddle Ridge Way
235 Saddle Ridge Way
235 Saddle Ridge Way
Location
235 Saddle Ridge Way, Fayetteville, GA 30215
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home with master bedroom on main. New flooring and fresh paint. New dishwasher and stove. Great room features bookshelves on either side of the fireplace. Double garage. Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 235 Saddle Ridge Way have any available units?
235 Saddle Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, GA
.
What amenities does 235 Saddle Ridge Way have?
Some of 235 Saddle Ridge Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 235 Saddle Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
235 Saddle Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Saddle Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 235 Saddle Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 235 Saddle Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 235 Saddle Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 235 Saddle Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Saddle Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Saddle Ridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 235 Saddle Ridge Way has a pool.
Does 235 Saddle Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 235 Saddle Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Saddle Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Saddle Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Saddle Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Saddle Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
