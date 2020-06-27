All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

200 Stayman Park

200 Stayman Park · No Longer Available
Location

200 Stayman Park, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully furnished, 10 minutes from Pinewood Studio this Immaculate move-in ready home is sought after Apple Orchard. Beautiful spacious living in this 5 bedroom, 3 full bath and many custom upgrades. Master is on the main level with 2 additional
bedrooms, Large great room, open kitchen and beautiful hardwoods floors through out living area. Rocking chair
front porch with lots of natural sunlight.Steps away from the neighborhood gazebo. Beautiful
open stairwell leads down to another huge walk-in closet which connects 2 additional bedrooms with 1 full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Stayman Park have any available units?
200 Stayman Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 200 Stayman Park have?
Some of 200 Stayman Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Stayman Park currently offering any rent specials?
200 Stayman Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Stayman Park pet-friendly?
No, 200 Stayman Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 200 Stayman Park offer parking?
Yes, 200 Stayman Park offers parking.
Does 200 Stayman Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Stayman Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Stayman Park have a pool?
No, 200 Stayman Park does not have a pool.
Does 200 Stayman Park have accessible units?
No, 200 Stayman Park does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Stayman Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Stayman Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Stayman Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Stayman Park does not have units with air conditioning.
