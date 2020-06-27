200 Stayman Park

Amenities
Fully furnished, 10 minutes from Pinewood Studio this Immaculate move-in ready home is sought after Apple Orchard. Beautiful spacious living in this 5 bedroom, 3 full bath and many custom upgrades. Master is on the main level with 2 additional
bedrooms, Large great room, open kitchen and beautiful hardwoods floors through out living area. Rocking chair
front porch with lots of natural sunlight.Steps away from the neighborhood gazebo. Beautiful
open stairwell leads down to another huge walk-in closet which connects 2 additional bedrooms with 1 full bath.