200 Stayman Park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully furnished, 10 minutes from Pinewood Studio this Immaculate move-in ready home is sought after Apple Orchard. Beautiful spacious living in this 5 bedroom, 3 full bath and many custom upgrades. Master is on the main level with 2 additional

bedrooms, Large great room, open kitchen and beautiful hardwoods floors through out living area. Rocking chair

front porch with lots of natural sunlight.Steps away from the neighborhood gazebo. Beautiful

open stairwell leads down to another huge walk-in closet which connects 2 additional bedrooms with 1 full bath.