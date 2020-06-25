195 Williamsburg Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome spring with a glass of sweet tea on your front porch! This townhome is located on a quiet street walking distance from downtown Fayetteville. Welcome home! Inside you will find a fully equipped kitchen, sunlight filled windows, and a large private upstairs master suite with soaring vaulted ceilings with a sitting room, master bath and generous closets. Outside, you can relax in your own private oasis with a fully fenced backyard. You will be in one of the best school systems in the state of Georgia.

Applicants are required to complete a thorough rental application and authorize a credit and background check.