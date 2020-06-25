All apartments in Fayetteville
195 Williamsburg Way
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:13 AM

195 Williamsburg Way

195 Williamsburg Way · No Longer Available
Location

195 Williamsburg Way, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome spring with a glass of sweet tea on your front porch! This townhome is located on a quiet street walking distance from downtown Fayetteville. Welcome home! Inside you will find a fully equipped kitchen, sunlight filled windows, and a large private upstairs master suite with soaring vaulted ceilings with a sitting room, master bath and generous closets. Outside, you can relax in your own private oasis with a fully fenced backyard. You will be in one of the best school systems in the state of Georgia.
Applicants are required to complete a thorough rental application and authorize a credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Williamsburg Way have any available units?
195 Williamsburg Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 195 Williamsburg Way have?
Some of 195 Williamsburg Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Williamsburg Way currently offering any rent specials?
195 Williamsburg Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Williamsburg Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Williamsburg Way is pet friendly.
Does 195 Williamsburg Way offer parking?
Yes, 195 Williamsburg Way offers parking.
Does 195 Williamsburg Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 Williamsburg Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Williamsburg Way have a pool?
No, 195 Williamsburg Way does not have a pool.
Does 195 Williamsburg Way have accessible units?
No, 195 Williamsburg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Williamsburg Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Williamsburg Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Williamsburg Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 195 Williamsburg Way has units with air conditioning.
