195 Lockmeade Way
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

195 Lockmeade Way

195 Lockmeade Way
Location

195 Lockmeade Way, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Gorgeous brick home newly renovated. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, brick home in a beautiful swim community with clubhouse, lake and playground. Family room with fireplace and built in book shelves. Separate dining room and great kitchen with granite counter tops and new wood flooring. All bedrooms are located upstairs with 1 1/2 bathrooms. Fully fenced backyard. No pets are allowed in this home.
Fayette County Water...Applied online for service with my name.......Fayette Coweta EMC. Emailed them the management agreement and request to turn on elec service in TLC's name (nmillians@utility.org) on Aug 27 2019 10:40:34 AM-Comment: Account connect today. Accnt # 33377125001.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

