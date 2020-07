Amenities

TENANT OCCUPIED: Well-maintained ranch home move-in ready for new tenants. This 3 bed 2 bath home features a respectable master suite with a walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower in the master bathroom. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range oven, microwave and pantry. Lawn care included. No Pets. No Vouchers. Call for more information...