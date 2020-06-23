All apartments in Fayetteville
145 Rosewood Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

145 Rosewood Drive

145 Rosewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

145 Rosewood Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEST BARGAIN! REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - SPACIOUS RANCH WITH A COVERED SUN PORCH OVERLOOKING MATURE TREES - What a home! Located in an established neighborhood of well kept homes. When you drive into the community you will see freshly mowed lawns lined with blooming mature trees! You will not want to pass up living here!

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 3 Large roomy bedrooms
- 2 Baths with ensuite to master
- Stainless steel appliances including double door refrigerator and oven
- Formal living room with huge windows for sunny days
- Family room with cozy raised wood burning fireplace
- Large den for family game night
- Covered sun porch overlooking mature backyard trees!

You will LOVE the convenience of close access to highways for easy commute, great shopping options, restaurants and the selection of local schools!

Please call Carmen at 404-334-7195 for more information and to schedule a private viewing before its gone!

Ray White Property Management: We care about the comfort of our Tenants.

(RLNE1882987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Rosewood Drive have any available units?
145 Rosewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 145 Rosewood Drive have?
Some of 145 Rosewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Rosewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
145 Rosewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Rosewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 145 Rosewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 145 Rosewood Drive offer parking?
No, 145 Rosewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 145 Rosewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Rosewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Rosewood Drive have a pool?
No, 145 Rosewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 145 Rosewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 145 Rosewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Rosewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Rosewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Rosewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Rosewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
