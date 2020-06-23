145 Rosewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace oven

BEST BARGAIN! REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - SPACIOUS RANCH WITH A COVERED SUN PORCH OVERLOOKING MATURE TREES - What a home! Located in an established neighborhood of well kept homes. When you drive into the community you will see freshly mowed lawns lined with blooming mature trees! You will not want to pass up living here!



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



- 3 Large roomy bedrooms

- 2 Baths with ensuite to master

- Stainless steel appliances including double door refrigerator and oven

- Formal living room with huge windows for sunny days

- Family room with cozy raised wood burning fireplace

- Large den for family game night

- Covered sun porch overlooking mature backyard trees!



You will LOVE the convenience of close access to highways for easy commute, great shopping options, restaurants and the selection of local schools!



Please call Carmen at 404-334-7195 for more information and to schedule a private viewing before its gone!



Ray White Property Management: We care about the comfort of our Tenants.



(RLNE1882987)