Fayetteville, GA
135 Saddle Ridge Way
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:07 AM

135 Saddle Ridge Way

135 Saddle Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

135 Saddle Ridge Way, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious rooms throughout. Finished basement with full bath & kitchenette. Private fenced yard. Huge deck. ($200 of each month's rent is for yard maintenance.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Saddle Ridge Way have any available units?
135 Saddle Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 135 Saddle Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
135 Saddle Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Saddle Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 135 Saddle Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 135 Saddle Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 135 Saddle Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 135 Saddle Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Saddle Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Saddle Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 135 Saddle Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 135 Saddle Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 135 Saddle Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Saddle Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Saddle Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Saddle Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Saddle Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
