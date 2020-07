120 Tanglewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill

PERFECT 10 IN THE HEART OF FAYETTEVILLE! CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, LIBRARY, PINEWOOD STUDIOS, ATL AIRPORT, EVEN ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY! ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH (PORCH SWING!!), SCREENED IN BACK PORCH OVERLOOKING PRIVATE BACK YARD, ALL FENCED, LARGE SEATED DECK FOR ENTERTAINING & GRILLING, SECOND LOWER DECK FOR OVERFLOW GUESTS, EAT-IN KITCHEN, SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM, HUGE FORMAL LIVING AREA THAT COULD BE AN OFFICE, HOME SCHOOL CLASSROOM, CRAFTROOM, HOME GYM, KID HANG-OUT...SO MANY POSSIBILITIES! GREAT ROOM WITH BAY WINDOW & FIREPLACE, OPENS TO DECK & KITCHEN. 3 GUEST BEDROOMS & A MASTER SUITE WITH ITS OWN PRIVATE BATHROOM UP, WALK-IN CLOSET PLUS EXTRA STORAGE CLOSET! UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR EXTRA STORAGE. NO HOA, TOTALLY TURN-KEY, READY TO MOVE IN!