120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated! 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Corner Townhome in Fayetteville! - Get a Brand New Start in this Beautifully Renovated Corner Unit Townhome! Features include a 2-Story Foyer, Wood Floors, Half Bath downstairs, Bright Kitchen with Appliances, and 2 Nice Sized Bedrooms upstairs! Close to plenty of restaurants & businesses. Don't miss these fresh features - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5625938)