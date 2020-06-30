All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D

120 Meadowbrook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

120 Meadowbrook Court, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated! 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Corner Townhome in Fayetteville! - Get a Brand New Start in this Beautifully Renovated Corner Unit Townhome! Features include a 2-Story Foyer, Wood Floors, Half Bath downstairs, Bright Kitchen with Appliances, and 2 Nice Sized Bedrooms upstairs! Close to plenty of restaurants & businesses. Don't miss these fresh features - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5625938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D have any available units?
120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D offer parking?
No, 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D have a pool?
No, 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D have accessible units?
No, 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Meadowbrook Court Unit D has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College