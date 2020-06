105 Nancy Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS HOME. SHOWS LIKE A MODEL! THREE BEDROOM, 2 BATH SPLIT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GORGEOUS TILE AS YOU ENTER THE FOYER AND HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT. CHEFS KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED, PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGH OUT HOME. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH BIG WALK IN CLOSET. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED .NICE DECK OFF THE FAMILY ROOM THAT OVERLOOKS THE PRIVATE WOODED YARD! THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG , WELL TAKEN CARE OF BEAUTY! 25 MINUTES FROM AIRPORT, MINUTES FROM PINEWOOD AND HOSPITAL!rED