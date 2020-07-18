All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

105 Apple Blossom Ln

105 Apple Blossom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

105 Apple Blossom Lane, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Avail now. Excellent condition with newer paint & carpet. Very lovely home in great area of Fayette. 4 upstairs BRs - master w/ walk-in closet, CF, spacious bath w/ jetted tub, separate tiled shower & dual vanities. 4th BR is up 2nd staircase. Main floor has all hardwood floors, formal DR w/ picture frame molding, family room is open to the kitchen & includes a CF & electric fireplace. Convenient laundry closet near the kitchen. Back alley driveway to 2 car garage with auto openers. Patio area is completely fenced & would make a great place to relax or entertain. Close to town & neighborhood has pond with gazebo, park & sidewalks. Please call office to see. If using GPS - type in 105 Apple Lane (not Apple Blossom)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Apple Blossom Ln have any available units?
105 Apple Blossom Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 105 Apple Blossom Ln have?
Some of 105 Apple Blossom Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Apple Blossom Ln currently offering any rent specials?
105 Apple Blossom Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Apple Blossom Ln pet-friendly?
No, 105 Apple Blossom Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 105 Apple Blossom Ln offer parking?
Yes, 105 Apple Blossom Ln offers parking.
Does 105 Apple Blossom Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Apple Blossom Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Apple Blossom Ln have a pool?
No, 105 Apple Blossom Ln does not have a pool.
Does 105 Apple Blossom Ln have accessible units?
No, 105 Apple Blossom Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Apple Blossom Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Apple Blossom Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Apple Blossom Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Apple Blossom Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
