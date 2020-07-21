575 Bernhard Road

Amenities

Completely renovated 4 Bedroom rental in Peeples/Starrs Mill District with wide open floor-plan! BRAND NEW LVP Flooring throughout (NO CARPET!), HVAC, Insulation, Kitchen Appliances, Lighting, Faucets, Tile, Toilets, Showers, Countertops, and Hardware. Kitchen boasts granite breakfast bar, open shelves and stainless island and overlooks living and dining spaces. Side entrance Mudroom/Laundry Room. Master bedroom has walk in closet and en suite bath. Both the master and second bathroom have new carrara marble vanities and new subway tile showers. Outside is a huge front private porch, 2.2 acres of beautiful property, and a large private storage garage with rollup door, power, and LED lighting. Text or Call Hart (678) 858-1091