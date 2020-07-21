All apartments in Fayette County
575 Bernhard Road
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

575 Bernhard Road

575 Bernhard Road · No Longer Available
Location

575 Bernhard Road, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely renovated 4 Bedroom rental in Peeples/Starrs Mill District with wide open floor-plan! BRAND NEW LVP Flooring throughout (NO CARPET!), HVAC, Insulation, Kitchen Appliances, Lighting, Faucets, Tile, Toilets, Showers, Countertops, and Hardware. Kitchen boasts granite breakfast bar, open shelves and stainless island and overlooks living and dining spaces. Side entrance Mudroom/Laundry Room. Master bedroom has walk in closet and en suite bath. Both the master and second bathroom have new carrara marble vanities and new subway tile showers. Outside is a huge front private porch, 2.2 acres of beautiful property, and a large private storage garage with rollup door, power, and LED lighting. Text or Call Hart (678) 858-1091

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

