400 Cedar Ln.

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Retreat Setting on the Peachtree City Line - On the cart path and Peachtree City schools are possible with permission based on available space! McIntosh is only 1.5M away! The entrance features a long winding driveway up a gradual hill off of the cul-de-sac, nicely landscaped for an inviting feeling. A one-car garage with additional space for a golf cart and workshop inside, there is also ample parking for multiple cars on the concrete drive. Mudroom entrance at the kitchen level from the garage. Crisp and clean, the entire home, inside and out, is move in ready. New lighting, some new carpet, new hardware, newly remodeled master bath. Enjoy the large covered deck where you can relax and take in the peace of your own private retreat. Currently tenant occupied. Prior appointment necessary.



