All apartments in Fayette County
Find more places like 400 Cedar Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
400 Cedar Ln.
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

400 Cedar Ln.

400 Cedar Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

400 Cedar Ln, Fayette County, GA 30214

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Retreat Setting on the Peachtree City Line - On the cart path and Peachtree City schools are possible with permission based on available space! McIntosh is only 1.5M away! The entrance features a long winding driveway up a gradual hill off of the cul-de-sac, nicely landscaped for an inviting feeling. A one-car garage with additional space for a golf cart and workshop inside, there is also ample parking for multiple cars on the concrete drive. Mudroom entrance at the kitchen level from the garage. Crisp and clean, the entire home, inside and out, is move in ready. New lighting, some new carpet, new hardware, newly remodeled master bath. Enjoy the large covered deck where you can relax and take in the peace of your own private retreat. Currently tenant occupied. Prior appointment necessary.

(RLNE3948868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Cedar Ln. have any available units?
400 Cedar Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
What amenities does 400 Cedar Ln. have?
Some of 400 Cedar Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Cedar Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
400 Cedar Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Cedar Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 400 Cedar Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette County.
Does 400 Cedar Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 400 Cedar Ln. offers parking.
Does 400 Cedar Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Cedar Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Cedar Ln. have a pool?
No, 400 Cedar Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 400 Cedar Ln. have accessible units?
No, 400 Cedar Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Cedar Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Cedar Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Cedar Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Cedar Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GARiverdale, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GAMorrow, GAForest Park, GAGriffin, GACollege Park, GAHampton, GAEast Point, GAExperiment, GAHapeville, GADouglasville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College