Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:38 PM

205 Bel-Aire Loop

205 Bel-Aire Loop · No Longer Available
Location

205 Bel-Aire Loop, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Experience 205 Bel Aire Loop. This Home Sits Inside Gated Prestigious Whitewater Country Club - The Only Gated Community in Fayette County. Three Car Garage. Hardcoat Stucco. Three Finished Levels. Walk Out Terrace Level. Hardwood Floors. Owners Suite Has Hardwood Floors and Upgraded Shower. Abundant Storage. Workshop in Terrace. Huge Laundry Room. Dining Room. Separate Living Room. Beige and Neutral Palette. Granite Countertops.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

