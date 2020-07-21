Amenities

Experience 205 Bel Aire Loop. This Home Sits Inside Gated Prestigious Whitewater Country Club - The Only Gated Community in Fayette County. Three Car Garage. Hardcoat Stucco. Three Finished Levels. Walk Out Terrace Level. Hardwood Floors. Owners Suite Has Hardwood Floors and Upgraded Shower. Abundant Storage. Workshop in Terrace. Huge Laundry Room. Dining Room. Separate Living Room. Beige and Neutral Palette. Granite Countertops.



