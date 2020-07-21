175 Manor Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 4 bdrm/3.5 bath home in the Starrs Mill School District in South Fayette County.Monthly Rent includes lawn service. Guest bdrm & bath on main. Master bdrm, along with 2 bdrms & bonus-room upstairs. 50K spent renovating entire kitchen with granite, new appliances. Custom Fireplace. Open floor plan & full of light. Full unfinished walkout basement with large patio outside and endless storage.Deck off of the kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Large fenced in backyard on a 1.5-acre lot with creek & private wooded area extending past fence. Subdivision has saltwater Pool, tennis, playground, covered picnic area. Schools in walking distance.Neighborhood connected to Peachtree City golf cart paths.Home is NOT vacant.Contact agent for more information