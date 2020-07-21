All apartments in Fayette County
Fayette County, GA
175 Manor Dr
Last updated July 6 2019 at 2:12 PM

175 Manor Dr

175 Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

175 Manor Drive, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bdrm/3.5 bath home in the Starrs Mill School District in South Fayette County.Monthly Rent includes lawn service. Guest bdrm & bath on main. Master bdrm, along with 2 bdrms & bonus-room upstairs. 50K spent renovating entire kitchen with granite, new appliances. Custom Fireplace. Open floor plan & full of light. Full unfinished walkout basement with large patio outside and endless storage.Deck off of the kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Large fenced in backyard on a 1.5-acre lot with creek & private wooded area extending past fence. Subdivision has saltwater Pool, tennis, playground, covered picnic area. Schools in walking distance.Neighborhood connected to Peachtree City golf cart paths.Home is NOT vacant.Contact agent for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Manor Dr have any available units?
175 Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
What amenities does 175 Manor Dr have?
Some of 175 Manor Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
175 Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Manor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 175 Manor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette County.
Does 175 Manor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 175 Manor Dr offers parking.
Does 175 Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Manor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 175 Manor Dr has a pool.
Does 175 Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 175 Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Manor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Manor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Manor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
