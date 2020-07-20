Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

145 Covey Crossing Available 07/16/19 Upscale Home with Pool - Fayette County Schools - Rare opportunity to live in this absolutely gorgeous cul de sac home. You are welcomed in to a two story foyer, grand living room, screened in porch, open kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets. Kitchen has granite countertops separate cooktop, island, and pantry. Main floor has an office or bedroom and the laundry room with washer and dryer included. Luxurious master suite has a fireplace, large bathroom with double vanities adorned with a beautiful claw foot tub. Additional 3 bedrooms upstairs, a second one with a private bath, and a hall bath. Full basement downstairs with finished rec areas, and tons of storage space. Private backyard with large in-ground pool. Law and pool maintenance included. Professionally managed. Reach out today!



