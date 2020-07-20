All apartments in Fayette County
Find more places like 145 Covey Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
145 Covey Crossing
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

145 Covey Crossing

145 Covey Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

145 Covey Crossing, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
145 Covey Crossing Available 07/16/19 Upscale Home with Pool - Fayette County Schools - Rare opportunity to live in this absolutely gorgeous cul de sac home. You are welcomed in to a two story foyer, grand living room, screened in porch, open kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets. Kitchen has granite countertops separate cooktop, island, and pantry. Main floor has an office or bedroom and the laundry room with washer and dryer included. Luxurious master suite has a fireplace, large bathroom with double vanities adorned with a beautiful claw foot tub. Additional 3 bedrooms upstairs, a second one with a private bath, and a hall bath. Full basement downstairs with finished rec areas, and tons of storage space. Private backyard with large in-ground pool. Law and pool maintenance included. Professionally managed. Reach out today!

(RLNE4870142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Covey Crossing have any available units?
145 Covey Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
What amenities does 145 Covey Crossing have?
Some of 145 Covey Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Covey Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
145 Covey Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Covey Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 145 Covey Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette County.
Does 145 Covey Crossing offer parking?
No, 145 Covey Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 145 Covey Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Covey Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Covey Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 145 Covey Crossing has a pool.
Does 145 Covey Crossing have accessible units?
No, 145 Covey Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Covey Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Covey Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Covey Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Covey Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GARiverdale, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GAMorrow, GAForest Park, GAGriffin, GACollege Park, GAHampton, GAEast Point, GAExperiment, GAHapeville, GADouglasville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College