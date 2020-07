Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres. Lakefront home with a huge pool and over-sized deck perfect for lakeside entertaining. The large Master bedroom offers a newly renovated en suite bath and french doors that open to a tranquil view of the lake. An enormous sun-room overlooks the lake. Completely stocked kitchen with dinnerware, cookware. Linens/towels provided. All you need is your toothbrush. $4,900 is not just fully furnished but includes All Utilities plus WiFi & lawn service.. 3 miles from Pinewood & Fayette Piedmont Hospital. Very close to the interstate. Only a 6 month lease required. Definitely beats a hotel.