Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

140 Scott Blvd Available 06/02/19 FURNISHED: Private, Serene Ranch Style 3 Bdrm (4 Beds) Home On 5 Acres Near Pinewood Studios! - This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the year. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CLICK ON: www.vrbo.com/748335 to submit an inquiry with your detailed question, for a viewing, for pricing, availability, and/or booking requests.



Welcome to the listing of our beautiful Scott Blvd property!



The Scott Bvld home is a beautiful, private and fully furnished ranch style home, tucked away on 5 acres of serene land offering complete privacy in an excellent neighborhood in Tyrone GA. This property is just 5.4 miles (just about 10 minutes) to the Atlanta Pinewood Studios, 26-36 minutes from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and only 34-44 minutes south of Downtown and Midtown Atlanta, where you can find the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca Cola, CNN Center, Georgia World Congress Center, and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (all Downtown) and experience Atlantas finest restaurant and nightlife scene in Midtown. By being close to major highways, many of Atlantas attractions are within a short commute away (i.e. Six Flags Over Georgia, Stone Mountain Park, etc.).



This is a 3 Bedroom (4 Beds) home with 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Area, Laundry Room, Office, a 2-car Garage, a Boat Garage and a big back deck with outdoor furniture and a BBQ gas grill. This property sleeps 6 people.



It has many nice highlights and features including (see video link):



1 Master Bedroom with TV, 1 Queen Bedroom, and 1 Double Twin Bedroom (2 Twin Beds)

1 Full Master Bathroom (combination tub/shower) with double sinks, 1 Full Hallway Bathroom (combination tub/shower), and 1 Half Bathroom (off Laundry Room)

Living Room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, TV and a fireplace

Office Room with office desk, office chair and desk lamp

Full Kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances

Formal Dining Area off Kitchen

Laundry Room with washer and dryer

Large Unfinished Basement suitable to turn into a work out room or use for storage

Oversized Back Deck with outdoor furniture and a BBQ gas grill, overlooking the serene backyard and lush landscaping

2-car Garage with entrance to Kitchen and a Boat Garage in Basement

Small fenced-in area in front of Boat Garage for dogs (long-term reservations only).



All Bedrooms include comfortable beds with bedding and 1 set of clean linens for each bed, a nightstand, nightstand lamp, dresser and/or closet to store your clothes during your stay. Clean bath towels & wash cloths (1 per guest) as well as hand towels are provided in each bathroom. The full Kitchen is equipped with all basic dishware, pots & pans, silverware and utensils. Kitchen appliances include microwave, tea pot, standard electric Coffee Maker, etc. (NO pantry items or condiments included due to Food&Drug Regulations). There are comfortable couches, dining table & chairs, and more. There are 2 flat screen HD TVs with Basic Cable (1 in Living Room + 1 in Master Bedroom) as well as 1 DVR, and 1 DVD player at the property. Free Wi-Fi and high-speed internet are provided as well as an office area with desk, office chair and lamp. A washer and dryer are included as well as an iron, ironing board and 1 hair dryer. A LIMITED starter supply of trash liners, dish soap, dishwasher detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, soap, shampoo & body wash, laundry pods, dryer sheets and disinfecting wipes are provided. The BBQ gas grill has a propane tank & BBQ tools provided. The private backyard with its features is perfect for outdoor entertaining.



Please note that pets are strictly NOT ALLOWED for reservations of less than 30 nights. Pets can get authorized for reservations of 30+ nights with explicit approval by the Management Company in writing prior to arrival; a Pet Fee of $200/pet (non-refundable) as well as a higher Refundable Damage Deposit, current vaccination reports and additional acceptance of our Pet Rules are required. Any evidence of unapproved pets will result in the forfeiture of the Refundable Damage Deposit.



Whether this will be a family vacation, a business trip, or just a convenient home to visit the surrounding area, our Scott Blvd home offers an excellent and comfortable stay in Atlanta. Please inquire with your requested dates in order to receive availability and pricing information.



Please note that rates include all Utilities and Property Services (Water, Power, Gas, Sewer, Trash Service, Cable TV, High Speed Internet, Landscaping, and Pool/Hot Tub Service (if applicable), an estimated value of $400 - $600 per month).



Thank you for inquiring and we look forward to hosting you in our home. Feel free to check out our other listings as well.



(RLNE2859163)