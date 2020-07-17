All apartments in Fayette County
Fayette County, GA
103 Harbor Lakes Way
103 Harbor Lakes Way

103 Harbor Lakes Way · No Longer Available
Location

103 Harbor Lakes Way, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
There is much to love about this home that backs up to Arrowhead Lake! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances (fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave) so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. HOA . Home has additional HOA (homeowner association) requirements.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Harbor Lakes Way have any available units?
103 Harbor Lakes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
What amenities does 103 Harbor Lakes Way have?
Some of 103 Harbor Lakes Way's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Harbor Lakes Way currently offering any rent specials?
103 Harbor Lakes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Harbor Lakes Way pet-friendly?
No, 103 Harbor Lakes Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette County.
Does 103 Harbor Lakes Way offer parking?
No, 103 Harbor Lakes Way does not offer parking.
Does 103 Harbor Lakes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Harbor Lakes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Harbor Lakes Way have a pool?
No, 103 Harbor Lakes Way does not have a pool.
Does 103 Harbor Lakes Way have accessible units?
No, 103 Harbor Lakes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Harbor Lakes Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Harbor Lakes Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Harbor Lakes Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Harbor Lakes Way does not have units with air conditioning.
