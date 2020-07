Amenities

w/d hookup putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym playground pool putting green bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center hot tub internet access package receiving

Come home to Fairburn's most beautiful luxury apartments at Evergreen Park! We offer carefree Georgia apartment living at its finest. Our newly renovated apartments feature a serene atmosphere that complements any active lifestyle. Whether you are enjoying a rigorous game of tennis or practicing on the putting green, working out in the fitness center or relaxing by our refreshing pool, at our apartments you have the comforts of home right outside your door with our amenities. Our fantastic apartments for rent are ideally located near the best attractions, shopping and entertainment that the area has to offer.